WVPE's Kent Fulmer continues his recovery month series. He spoke with Dr. Carolyn Warner-Greer, Medical Director of The Bowen Recovery Center about some…
September is Recovery Month. Kent Fulmer is doing a series of interviews about addiction recovery. This second interview is with Sandy Hempel who is a…
September is Recovery Month. Kent Fulmer is doing a series of interviews about addiction recovery. The first is with Amy Block. She's a Recovery Coach…
The continued stress from COVID-19 has heightened mental health problems nationwide. And some experts say that has led to an increase in drug…
Indiana employers that want to help employees with addiction now have access to new tools and support through a federally recognized assistance…
The final report for the National Judicial Opioid Task Force was released this week and includes recommendations and resources for courts responding to…
U.S. Surgeon General – and former Indiana Health Commissioner – Jerome Adams says additional screenings could offer Indiana college students more…
Three new comprehensive addiction recovery networks are being established in Indiana. The centers aim to eliminate gaps in service for people suffering…
HASTINGS, Mich. (AP) — A man plans to walk more than 280 miles in Michigan to raise awareness about mental health, addiction and sobriety.Mike Hamp,…
The Upper Room Recovery Community in South Bend is getting started with renovation work for a new women’s community. The Upper Room has operated a men’s…