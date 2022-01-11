-
Resettlement efforts at Camp Atterbury are nearing the home stretch, but likely won't be finished by the time Gov. Eric Holcomb had hoped.About 2,500…
St. Joseph County will soon be the home for up to 60 resettled Afghan refugees, and several local nonprofits are collaborating to help them settle in.Last…
Gov. Eric Holcomb expects Camp Atterbury’s Afghan resettlement efforts to come to an end by January.The National Guard base has been a temporary home for…
Team Rubicon is asking for donations of winter boots and shoes heading into the holiday season. The veteran-led nonprofit has been helping coordinate…
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said it is working to connect roughly 700 Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury with jobs in the state and…