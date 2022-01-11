Afghanistan

-
Resettlement efforts at Camp Atterbury are nearing the home stretch, but likely won't be finished by the time Gov. Eric Holcomb had hoped.About 2,500…
St. Joseph County will soon be the home for up to 60 resettled Afghan refugees, and several local nonprofits are collaborating to help them settle in.Last…
Gov. Eric Holcomb expects Camp Atterbury’s Afghan resettlement efforts to come to an end by January.The National Guard base has been a temporary home for…
Team Rubicon is asking for donations of winter boots and shoes heading into the holiday season. The veteran-led nonprofit has been helping coordinate…
Indianapolis’s Immigrant Welcome Center wants to help guide Hoosiers on the best ways to support Afghan refugees as they resettle across the…
More than 50,000 Afghan evacuees are temporarily housed at U.S. military bases, where they’re undergoing health and safety checks before being settled…
Nearly 400 Afghan evacuees arrived at Camp Atterbury over the weekend. 150 were expected to arrive Thursday, and another 100-plus are expected in the next…
Afghan refugees at Indiana’s Camp Atterbury will need a permanent home in the US, and Muncie is hoping to become an attractive place to settle. As IPR’s…
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is denying rumors circulating about happenings at Camp Atterbury.Earlier this week, WIBC radio host Jason…
The Biden administration says the U.S. will take in 125,000 refugees and their families next year, fulfilling an earlier pledge to raise a cap that had…