African American

-
Black scientists and outdoor enthusiasts are sharing photos of themselves in the great outdoors in honor of #BlackBirdersWeek. It’s in response to an…
-
Before Jim Brown, Mean Joe Greene, or any other black NFL superstar, there was George Taliaferro. George played football for Indiana University two years…
-
The black mayor of Iowa's most racially diverse city is endorsing Pete Buttigieg for president. The endorsement by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart gives the…
-
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has netted an endorsement from Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland, the first black member of Congress to…