air pollution

Environmental regulators around the country monitored industrial air polluters a bit less than usual last fiscal year because of the pandemic. But for the…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said long-term exposure to ethylene oxide increases your risk for cancers of the white blood cells like…
The Cook Group Inc. plant in Ellettsville is putting a chemical into the air that the Environmental Protection Agency now knows can increase your risk for…
For more than two decades, residents near a waste oil recycling and wastewater treatment facility in Indianapolis have had issues with frequent headaches,…
Two groups plan to sue the Environmental Protection Agency for delaying action to reduce smog in some of the most polluted metro areas in the country —…
The city of Logansport plans to do its own air monitoring for pollution from a proposed zinc oxide manufacturing plant in Cass County. Waelz Sustainable…
The Sierra Club has won a lawsuit against BP for pollution violations at its Whiting refinery in northwest Indiana. The plant exceeded its limits for…