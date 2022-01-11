-
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Amazon delivery station is planned to help speed up deliveries to customers in northeastern Indiana’s Allen County. WANE-TV…
-
NEW:FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana county councilman has resigned days after he sparked outage by saying during a council meeting that…
-
FFORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Officials say 25 jail inmates in Fort Wayne have received early releases amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Allen County…
-
Commissioners in northeastern Indiana's Allen County have voted to implement rules that would prohibit swingers clubs and other businesses involving live…