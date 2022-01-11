-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the felony criminal recklessness conviction of a woman in a crash that killed three siblings…
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — An appeal filed by an Indiana woman convicted in a crash that killed three children crossing a highway to board a school bus…
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a meeting next month to determine the probable cause of the 2018 crash that…
ROCHESTER, Ind. — Prosecutors say a northern Indiana mother of three children killed in a school bus stop crash will not face charges for attacking the…
An Indiana woman convicted in a crash that killed three children who were crossing a highway to board a school bus is appealing her conviction. A notice…
Fulton County prosecutors say a special prosecutor should be appointed to determine whether a northern Indiana woman will be charged in an attack on a…
The Indiana woman who killed three children after passing a stopped school bus in October 2018 has been sentenced to four years in prison. Alyssa Shepherd…
UPDATE:ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A jury has found a 24-year-old Indiana woman guilty of reckless homicide in the deaths of three children she struck with a…