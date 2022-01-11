-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Who's got the goods on health care policy? That qnt in the feisty Democratic presidential debate as rivals stood accused of being…
-
Warren Goes After Bloomberg For Allegations Of Sexual Harassment One of the debate’s critical moments happened when former New York City Mayor Mike…
-
Democratic presidential hopefuls Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were stumped when asked during a televised interview in Nevada to name the Mexican…
-
The finish at the top in New Hampshire looked a lot like the finish last week in Iowa, this time with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the way and…
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she and other top female presidential candidates wouldn't be on the debate stage if they had the same experience as…