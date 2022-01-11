-
A long-time legislator from Anderson says he won’t run for re-election in 2022. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, his decision comes after another…
-
The Board of Public Safety in Anderson, Indiana, has cleared a police officer of wrongdoing who was captured on video using what many say looks like a…
-
Several city council members in Anderson held a public hearing online Thursday night to let the community respond to a Facebook video from the Anderson…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state's health commissioner says 24 residents of a central Indiana nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 now have died. Dr. Kristina…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state health commissioner says 11 residents of a central Indiana nursing home have died from COVID-19.Dr. Kristina Box said Monday…