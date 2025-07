North Carolina-based Animal Victory is rallying its 200,000 newsletter subscribers to urge Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker to refile felony animal cruelty charges against Jayco RV workers John Lipscomb, Travis McKay and Arlin Hochstetler. Court records say the men told police they intentionally killed two cats in a trash compactor because they were a nuisance at the Middlebury plant.

