An economic development group in the South Bend-Elkhart area is piloting a new apprenticeship program for the region. The program will be run by Labs for…
For the month of September, we're bringing you stories of workers across Indiana, about what they do and how they find meaning in their jobs. This week,…
The trend towards youth apprenticeships in Indiana is continuing despite challenges from the pandemic as a program in northern Indiana recently received…
Indiana’s Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship celebrated the creation of its 100th job training program Thursday for Hoosiers to get paid…
The U.S. Department of Labor says Indiana’s Ivy Tech Community College system will be one of 18 organizations in the country selected to develop a new…
Ivy Tech Community College announced a new apprenticeship program Wednesday that will place students in emerging career fields around internet-connected…
Indiana lawmakers are trying to ensure low-income families whose children get a paid internship aren’t penalized when it comes to government benefits.…
This school year, a dozen high school students in Elkhart County are testing out a new apprenticeship model that went from Colorado to New York City, and…