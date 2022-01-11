-
With losing taste among the symptoms of COVID-19, April Lidinsky reflects on how we describe the flavors we savor.
Teaching college this fall has been plenty humbling. I’m a beginner again. The students and I practice putting our phones away and making eye contact with…
This is April Lidinsky.And I am Debra Stanley.April: thank you so much for making time to have a conversation with me. It’s always wonderful to be with…
In May, the New Yorker magazine featured a cover of little cartoon people tentatively opening a gigantic door. It was easy to imagine the creaking sound…
This is April Lidinsky And this is Des Harris April: Thank you for sharing some time with me, Des. We know one another through our shared volunteer work…
This is a story of losing a cat and finding a community. The timeline? Fifty days that felt like an eternity. It’s early January, South Bend, and our…
April: This is April (laughter) Nimbilasha: And I’m NimbiApril: So good to see you here, masked and at a distance! I know you from League of Women Voters…
April Lidinsky speaks with Dr. Darryl Heller, Director of the Civil Rights Heritage Center at IU South Bend, about holding difficult conversations.Music:…
We have something a little different for this episode. April Lidinsky has a conversation with Kathy Burnette, founder and owner of Brain Lair Books in…