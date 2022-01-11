-
A Southern District of Indiana judge Monday approved, subject to changes, USA Gymnastics' (USAG) proposed plan to get itself out of bankruptcy. The plan…
The proposed settlement plan that would help USA Gymnastics emerge from bankruptcy releases other organizations like the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic…
Almost three years to the day after USA Gymnastics (USAG) announced it had filed for bankruptcy, a majority of survivors of sexual abuse in the sport…
The COVID-19 pandemic along with the expiration of the eviction moratorium is expected to fuel a rise in bankruptcy filings at the beginning of 2022,…
USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the Survivors' Committee proposed a new, $425 million settlement to compensate survivors of sexual abuse and improve safety for…
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — An auction of hundreds of rare and antique automobiles that once belonged to a northern Indiana businessman has generated more than…
The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy Tuesday morning. The organization is facing some 300 lawsuits from men who say they were abused while in…
USA Gymnastics (USAG) made a settlement offer Thursday to athletes who have come forward with claims they were sexually abused while competing in the…
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana-based payroll processing company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, blaming its financial woes on a "complex…