-
More people need training for good jobs – not jobs that pay above the poverty line, jobs where they can save money and afford health care. In Indiana,…
-
Hoosiers should expect a change in their food stamp benefits as October begins – with most getting an increase.There are two adjustments to the federal…
-
Over the holidays, the federal government signed a law that would increase unemployment benefits to out-of-work Hoosiers. But Indiana has not yet…
-
Indiana Republicans are asking Gov. Eric Holcomb to use federal CARES Act funds to begin paying back money it borrowed for the unemployment trust fund.…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s acting unemployment director has told lawmakers that her office is trying to strike a balance between quickly paying…
-
Indiana is making progress getting state unemployment benefits to those who qualify for it.Many people who were waiting on the state to verify their…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 74 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 3,214. The state…
-
The Department of Workforce Development says it's on track to begin issuing extra $300 payments to unemployed Hoosiers on Sept. 21. However, there are…
-
The Department of Workforce Development is requesting access to funds from the federal government to give unemployed Hoosiers an additional $300 a week,…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state official says Indiana’s unemployment insurance trust fund will be depleted in September if Hoosiers continue seeking…