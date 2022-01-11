Benton Harbor High School

-
The advisory committee tasked with creating a plan to turn Benton Harbor Area Schools around is accepting public comment on a draft plan until a meeting…
DETROIT (AP) — Benton Harbor's Carlos "Scooby" Johnson is Michigan's Mr. Basketball for 2020, a season that was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.…
The state of Michigan has announced a series of meetings that have been scheduled to address the future of education in Benton Harbor. This follows a plan…
Less than three months ago, Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration made an announcement that stunned the community in Benton Harbor.The city’s school…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has traveled to Benton Harbor for a second time to meet with school board members to discuss how to…
The State of Michigan has posted to its website a tentative joint action plan to deal with issues at the Benton Harbor schools. This comes after a plan…
Today Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to Benton Harbor school leaders acknowledging that she understands the Board has voted not to accept…
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — State officials are reviewing a proposal by Benton Harbor's school board to prevent the closing of a high school and possible…
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Benton Harbor school board has presented to state officials the outline of a plan to keep open a high school and prevent a…
The Benton Harbor Area School Board held a special meeting Monday night to discuss a plan to keep the city’s high school open.Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s…