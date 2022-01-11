-
From his humble beginnings as an Indiana farmer, Birch Bayh went on to become the only person since the Founding Fathers to have steered two…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A public memorial service is being planned at the Indiana Statehouse to honor former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh, who died last month at the…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor of former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh, who…
-
Indiana Public Broadcasting is digging into the archives and bringing back earlier interviews with Birch Bayh as Hoosiers mourn his death today.Here are…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh, who championed the federal law banning discrimination against women in college admissions and sports, has…