-
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus says its 2022 agenda is focused on “economic empowerment.” Caucus Chair Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) said...
-
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus says its “call to action days” – bringing advocates to the Statehouse – are making an impact on the legislature.The…
-
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus says it’s pleased with progress so far this session on its justice reform agenda.The major police reform bill of 2021…
-
Hoosiers who attended the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus’s virtual town hall Thursday expressed concerns about racial justice and COVID-19.The caucus…