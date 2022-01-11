-
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is temporarily closing eight offices around the state starting Oct. 4, and lasting through the end of the month. It’s…
Beginning Tuesday, almost a dozen Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices throughout the state will be closed until Oct. 2 due to staffing shortages. The…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says five more languages will be added in the coming months to those available to prospective…
Don’t plan to use cash to pay when you go to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles any time soon.That’s what the BMV is asking Hoosiers amid a nationwide coin…
All Hoosiers may now schedule a driving skills test. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles canceled tests in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 21 additional confirmed deaths since Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 2,448. The state announced more…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding Hoosiers that late fees will resume Wednesday with the start of July, Those with…
The Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon reopen to walk-in customers at its branches statewide.It will do so June 15, as the state is set to enter the next…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State branch offices will reopen Monday by appointment only for essential transactions not available online.…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 62 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 1,213. The state announced more…