-
The Indiana Department of Health announced late Wednesday Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old are now eligible for booster shots. This comes after approval for…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated amid reports COVID-19’s highly contagious omicron variant has been detected in Indiana.READ…
-
The University of Notre Dame is requiring all students to get a COVID-19 booster shot to minimize on-campus cases in the face of the delta and omicron…
-
The Indiana Department of Health has announced boosters are available for all Hoosiers 18 and older – regardless of occupation, age or underlying health…
-
The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday Pfizer booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for certain groups of Hoosiers. This…