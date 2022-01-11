Brett McNeil

-
To William S. Burroughs and hope he remains excused. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2021A warm McNeil welcome to our guests and thank you so much for the…
-
Well, it’s been a quiet week in Michianapolis, Michiana, my Indiana home, here on the banks of the Saint I Ain’t River.I ran into a station honcho this…
-
We hit the St. Joe 4-H Fair and did the local bike parade and caught twilight fireworks at the ballpark the night before. The Fourth was a real…
-
The masks are off, the summer travel season is set to sizzle and consumer spending is back with a capital B, baby!Unless it’s not, and gas hoarding and…
-
This time last year, we were still Cloroxing Costco boxes and quarantining groceries in the garage. Don’t laugh. My wife returned from one Meier trip…