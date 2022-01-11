-
At a time when more Hoosiers are getting outside, the legislature has made even more budget cuts to Indiana’s underfunded and understaffed environmental…
-
Indiana will not cut funding for K-12 schools, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb. At a press conference Wednesday, he said the state's budget for K-12…
-
Higher education institutions have been asked to take a 7 percent cut in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the state confronts budget shortfalls, Gov.…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A lawmaker is warning of a potential 25% cut in state funding for K-12 schools due to economic fallout from the coronavirus…
-
Budget cuts at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and other state environmental agencies around the country are threatening public health.…