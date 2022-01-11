-
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A Lake Michigan community in southwestern Michigan is canceling a popular fireworks show months before the July 4 holiday.…
Friday night's rescheduled football game between No. 7 Indiana and Purdue has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19. It's the second time in two…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has canceled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday following an announcement that Rudy Giuliani tested…
Mishawaka High School's long-time tradition of hosting the Al Smith Invitational wrestling event will not happen this season due to COVID-19. (You can…
The Big Ten Conference won't be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19. The move comes six day after the conference that includes…
This morning the Elkhart County 4-H Fair announced that the fair will not be held this summer.(Below is a statement from the fair's Facebook page.)It is…
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The National Cherry Festival in Traverse City has been canceled for 2020 due to uncertainty over the coronavirus.It's been a…
Ball State University has cancelled its scheduled May commencement ceremonies as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.In an email, President…
All public Catholic masses in Indiana have been suspended.The suspension is effective starting Wednesday, March 18th and includes all Sunday and weekday…
Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.The Big Ten, Big 12 and…