-
City officials from Bloomington, Carmel, and West Lafayette — and other Indiana lawmakers — sent a letter to Duke Energy this week urging the utility to…
-
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for Michigan to become “carbon neutral” by 2050 in the fight against climate change. The…
-
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Consumers Energy says it plans to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2040. The utility based in Jackson, Michigan, announced the…
-
Indiana Michigan Power got approval Thursday to build a large solar farm in St. Joseph County.The solar farm is expected to generate enough power for…