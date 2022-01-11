-
City officials from Bloomington, Carmel, and West Lafayette — and other Indiana lawmakers — sent a letter to Duke Energy this week urging the utility to…
-
Around the globe, medical professionals, researchers, and politicians are attempting to find anything that can predict where the next COVID-19 hotspot…
-
Demonstrators gathered outside St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church Sunday to protest a now-suspended priest who called Black Lives Matter protesters…
-
NEW:A Carmel priest was suspended from public ministry for calling people involved with the Black Lives Matter movement "maggots and parasites.” Father…
-
(CARMEL) - The Indiana Court of Appeals says a Muslim congregation can build the first mosque in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel.The court ruled against…