cases surging

Indiana has set several new records for daily cases since the COVID-19 variant omicron hit the state.
Indiana reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. State health officials open booster shots to Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old. And the…
Three WVPE listener counties are back in the most severe “red” category, indicating unchecked community spread of COVID-19, on Indiana’s coronavirus…
Indiana’s hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with COVID-positive patients. That includes the state’s largest children’s hospital, Riley Hospital for…
Indiana experienced COVID-19 whiplash throughout 2021 – setting both pandemic lows and record highs for cases and hospital capacity. But what did 2021…
Indiana reports more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. State health officials raise the alarm about Indiana’s overwhelmed hospitals. And…
Indiana business and hospital leaders called on unvaccinated people to get the shot after the state topped more than 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations this…
WVPE listener counties mix of ‘red' and ‘orange’ on state COVID-19 map, hospitalizations remain highStarke, Marshall and Kosciusko counties are still in the most severe “red” category — indicating unchecked community spread of COVID-19 — on Indiana’s…