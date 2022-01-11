-
Indiana’s redistricting is about to get officially underway. At its core, it determines which state House and Senate and Congressional district every…
According to 2020 census data released Thursday, Michiana’s cities grew, rural communities shrank and the region became more diverse since 2010. South…
Indiana will remain at nine congressional districts for the next decade after national and state census figures were released Monday.The number of seats…
With just one month left to respond to the census, community groups are working to ensure everyone is counted. The U.S. Census Bureau will stop counting…
Indiana has a higher response rate on the Census than the country as a whole, according to the latest Census data. The U.S. Census Bureau reports more…
The upcoming census has sparked some concerns about the security of vulnerable populations, including immigrants. In Indiana, immigrants make up almost 5…
Indiana state officials are kickstarting efforts to support the U.S. Census Bureau ahead of next year’s population count.Monday marked the first meeting…
The U.S. census determines billions of dollars in federal funding for Indiana – including for schools – and education leaders across the state are on a…