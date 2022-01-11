-
Every 10 years, state and local lawmakers are required to redraw their election districts based on new census data. Due to state delays, however, Elkhart…
-
Indiana would likely have lost some federal funding if the 2020 Census had been more accurate.That’s from a new report by the Urban Institute, a national…
-
Indiana’s redistricting is about to get officially underway. At its core, it determines which state House and Senate and Congressional district every…
-
According to 2020 census data released Thursday, Michiana’s cities grew, rural communities shrank and the region became more diverse since 2010. South…
-
Indiana state officials are kickstarting efforts to support the U.S. Census Bureau ahead of next year’s population count.Monday marked the first meeting…
-
New data from the Census Bureau shows localized life expectancy data, a closer look than what was provided before. It’s allowing local health departments…