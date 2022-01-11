-
No county in Indiana adequately meets residents' needs for high-quality child care according to a report published by Early Learning Indiana this year.…
Child care providers from across the state gathered in Indianapolis Thursday to discuss how best to use a massive influx of pandemic relief funding aimed…
The state extended a program to help essential workers pay for child care. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced this week…
Indiana employers are losing $1.8 billion a year due to a lack of stable childcare for employees according to the latest report from the state’s Early…
A new report suggests restarting Michigan’s economy will face a serious roadblock – a lack of child care.The National Association for the Education of…
Indiana officials say they hope to have help soon for Hoosiers in need of child care and “gig economy” workers.State Superintendent of Public Instruction…
With schools closed and daycares possibly next on the list to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, finding childcare can be difficult. Some healthcare…
United Way of St. Joseph County was awarded a $150,000 grant to create more child care availability and early learning opportunities in the area. The…