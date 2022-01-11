-
Grammer Presbyterian Church opened its doors in 1907. But in November 2021, it held its final service.
Religious organizations would be shielded from many health orders in future public emergencies under legislation approved by the House Tuesday.Gov. Eric…
South Bend community leaders are asking churches to encourage their congregants to get out and vote early on Sunday, Nov. 1, just two days before Election…
The St. Joseph County Health Department sent letters to three dozen faith leaders this week asking them to conduct virtual services through March 2021 due…
Members of the Indiana 2020 Two-Way asked us how different places of worship and religious organizations are approaching reopening in-person services. To…
Gov. Eric Holcomb says places of worship will serve as a “test or control group” under his reopening plan.Holcomb’s guidelines still impose restrictions…