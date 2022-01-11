-
The state has its first political fundraising organization for the environment. The group Indiana United for Our Future — or INUF— hopes to raise money…
-
Monday, October 18, 2021 at 9 PMClimate change has long been a threat that loomed in the future, the stuff of computer modeling and expert forecasts, an…
-
Confront the Climate Crisis, a group of students from across the state, held a press conference in West Lafayette on Friday with State Senator Ron Alting…
-
High school students in Indiana are working with a state lawmaker to craft a bill addressing climate change. The group formed out of frustration that…
-
Two years ago, the city of Goshen committed to draft a plan to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. It was one of several environmental goals set…
-
Hundreds of kids from all over the state gathered at the Indiana Statehouse for Youth Climate Action Day. The event invites young people to encourage…