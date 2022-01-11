clinical trial

-
Today we talk to health researchers about the pandemic's effect on their work, find out how anyone can get involved in clinical trials, and learn about…
-
Today we talk to health researchers about the pandemic's effect on their work, find out how anyone can get involved in clinical trials, and learn about…
-
Mass vaccinations and clinical trials are converging and challenging researchers. Dr. Anna Lok is the assistant dean for clinical research at Michigan…
-
Eli Lilly paused trials of its COVID-19 treatment drug Tuesday. The news came less than a day after Johnson & Johnson also paused its trial on a COVID-19…