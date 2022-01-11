-
The city of South Bend announced Thursday it will withdraw its police officers from both the County Metro Homicide Unit and the Special Victims Unit…
-
Due to staff shortages, the South Bend Police Department will take over all investigations within South Bend city limits from the County Metro Homicide…
-
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has released information on a case that started in Goshen where a person fled from police. After a car chase…
-
The St. Joseph Co. Metro Homicide Unit is searching for a suspect or suspects following an assault and killing in South Bend Wednesday night. (Read the…
-
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred overnight.Here are the details that have been released so far:…