-
Indiana’s men’s basketball program reached into its storied past to try to revive a program that recently has failed to meet expectations, hiring former…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will hire former star player and longtime NBA coach Mike Woodson as its new head coach. A person with knowledge of the…
-
Purdue University’s head football coach, Jeff Brohm, confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis Monday, after the results of both a daily antigen test and a PCR…
-
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is retiring after a 13-year run. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while…