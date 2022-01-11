-
The Environmental Protection Agency released guidance to clarify how utilities should handle toxic coal ash waste.
-
Fully removing coal ash near coal plants creates more jobs and boosts local economies better than leaving the ash in place. That’s according to a new…
-
CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking the public’s feedback on a proposed cleanup of coal ash buried along Lake…
-
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO will postpone removing toxic coal ash from ponds near its Michigan City coal plant until next spring. Environmental…
-
A northwest Indiana utility plans to remove toxic coal ash from five of its ponds at its Michigan City coal plant. NIPSCO plans to excavate the waste and…