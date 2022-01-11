-
Indiana Michigan Power announced it plans to decrease residents' fixed monthly charges by about 1 percent in May and another roughly 4 percent in January…
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO has refined its long-term plans to be mostly powered by renewable energy in the next 20 years. That includes the…
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO has announced it will shut down half of it’s R.M. Schahfer coal plant in Wheatfield by the end of this year. That’s…
The state is looking into ways to help finance the cost of coal plants that retire early. While the rapid transition to renewable energy may save utility…
In honor of National Pollinator Week, Indiana company Inovateus Solar will build a pollinator habitat around its planned 80-acre solar farm in Logansport.…