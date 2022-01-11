-
Indiana House Republicans are advancing a bill that would provide $1 billion in tax cuts. They say the cuts will attract business to the state, but some mayors are worried about the potential impact on their communities and are planning to fight the cuts.
Now-former Vice President Mike Pence flew to his hometown Columbus, Ind., today after attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Supporters greeted the…
COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will be returning to his southern Indiana hometown Wednesday afternoon following the inauguration of…
UPDATE:COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Democrats will enter 2020 with a City Council majority in Republican Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana hometown for the…
COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence made a quick trip to his Indiana hometown for a surprise appearance at an elementary school and a pep talk…