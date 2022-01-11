community policing

-
In the wake of recent police-involved shootings in Minneapolis and Chicago, a Berrien County activist group is holding community forums on police…
-
The co-founder of the national Black Lives Matter movement weighed in on South Bend’s community police review board during a round-table discussion Monday…
-
The City of South Bend can now begin the hiring search for a director of the Community Police Review Office. The Common Council approved a job description…
-
Public health and criminal justice officials say improving the police’s relationship with the community isn’t possible without addressing mental health –…