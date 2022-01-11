-
A Michiana hospital system urges a local school board to revisit its decision to make masks optional. Indiana is calling up National Guard members to help…
The Indiana Department of Health will notify nearly 750,000 Hoosiers that data from the state’s COVID-19 online contact tracing survey was improperly…
Over the last month, the 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Berrien County has jumped nearly fivefold, from about 16 per week to almost 77. That increase…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has launched the statewide rollout of a voluntary, free coronavirus app that notifies users if they have potentially been…
Indiana schools are reopening for the new academic year, with some reporting cases of COVID-19 among staff or students, and the state's top school…
Local health officials were optimistic; two months and more than $40 million later they’re losing patience.According to multiple public health officials,…
State Health Commissioner Kris Box says information gathered by the state contact tracing call center remains private.Employees at the center, which…
Indiana will launch a privately-run call center to take the lead on contact tracing for COVID-19 – interviewing positive patients and finding out who…
Berrien County Using Contact Tracing, Convalecent Plasma and Other Methods to Fight Ongoing PandemicThe Berrien County health department is focusing on contact tracing and monitoring vulnerable populations in the fight against the coronavirus. Berrien…