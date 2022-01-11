coronoavirus

-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Legislature want to dilute the power of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They say they'll meet Friday…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 31 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 661. The state announced more than 12,000…
-
The Stanley Clark Head of School, Melissa Grubb, confirms that Tuesday morning a teacher was scheduled to be tested for coronavirus. Grubb says she…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the State Department of Health and Human Services are warning people to watch out for scams related to the…
-
Several Michigan universities say faculty members and students are returning from trips to Chinaas the coronavirus outbreak grows worse.A Michigan State…