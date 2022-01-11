court ruling

-
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’s evaluating all his options after a major loss in his legal battle with state lawmakers.A county judge Thursday ruled a new law…
-
Indiana lost in federal appeals court – again – over a 2017 anti-abortion law.The measure in question allows a judge to tell an underage person’s parents…
-
A federal judge Tuesday temporarily halted a ruling that would have forced Indiana to count mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Election Day.The…
-
A federal judge is forcing Indiana to count all mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, as long as they arrive to county clerks by…
-
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court says local governments can't keep surplus cash from the sale of tax-foreclosed properties. It's a sweeping…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has denied a request to require the counting of absentee ballots received after the time polls close on…