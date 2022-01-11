-
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a huge leap forward for the use of technology in civil courtrooms across the country. But it also further exposed serious…
Indiana lawmakers will study topics in the coming weeks that include human trafficking, a racial achievement gap in K-12 schools and unemployment benefits…
A Gary, Indiana, ordinance that limited how city officials could cooperate with federal immigration authorities was struck down recently by a Lake County…
DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has suspended a decision that would allow groups to offer free or reduced price rides to polling places in…
Mediation help is now available to Hoosier landlords and their tenants at risk of eviction, free of charge from the Indiana government.Both the landlord…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The head of the Indiana Supreme Court is calling for action to improve implicit bias and racial disparity in court systems. Chief…
Today the St. Joseph County Court system in South Bend issues information about how the courts are modifying practices due to the coronavirus.The…
Elkhart County is moving forward in the planning process to consolidate County Courts into one location. The plan is to eliminate the Elkhart and Goshen…
The final report for the National Judicial Opioid Task Force was released this week and includes recommendations and resources for courts responding to…
All of Indiana’s county courts are expected to use a new assessment tool come January for helping determine bail amounts and whether a person charged with…