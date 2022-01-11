-
A bill to effectively ban private companies from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates cleared its first hurdle at the Statehouse Thursday.The measure – HB…
Indiana House Republicans have tied a controversial push to effectively ban private companies from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates to language that…
Dozens of Hoosiers testified against a bill Thursday that would weaken employer vaccination requirements. During the seven-hour committee hearing, most…
Indiana House lawmakers will take testimony Thursday – for the second time in about three weeks – on a bill that would effectively ban private companies…
Many employees are turning to religious exemptions as vaccine mandates become more common in workplaces. Exemptions are federally protected under the…
Indiana House Republicans have revealed their top priority for the 2022 legislative session. The House GOP caucus's 56 members signed on to a reintroduced…
Several dozen Hoosiers rallied at the Statehouse Monday – a day lawmakers were supposed to come in for a special session on COVID-19 vaccine…
Proposed legislation that would effectively ban businesses from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates drew heavy disapproval during an hours-long Statehouse…