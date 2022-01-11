-
The Indiana Senate will no longer consider a controversial school curriculum and transparency bill.
A controversial school curriculum and parent transparency bill advanced in the Indiana House Wednesday.
House lawmakers heard roughly five hours of testimony on their chamber's version of a school curriculum bill Monday.House Bill 1134 largely focuses on how…
Lawmakers in the Senate education committee endured nearly eight hours of testimony and debate Wednesday on a controversial bill focused on school…
The Indiana Senate Education and Career Development Committee held its first meeting of the 2022 legislative session Wednesday. Members took their first…
Indiana lawmakers are preparing to handle several big education topics during the next legislative session. Some of the hot-button issues talked about at…
Today we discuss some of the most interesting issues likely to impact the upcoming legislative session, from tax cuts to critical race theory.Also,…
Some religious leaders are condemning Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's latest published remarks discussing Black Lives Matter in schools and issues…
As some parents and other activist groups campaign against the use of social emotional learning – or SEL – concepts in schools, experts say that’s…
Organized efforts to prevent certain policy changes in schools have disrupted school board meetings across the country, and educators and school officials…