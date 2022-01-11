-
The Indiana Senate will no longer consider a controversial school curriculum and transparency bill.
-
Lawmakers debated whether to make local school board races partisan. A House committee easily advanced a billion-dollar tax cut. And the governor delivered his State of the State.
-
A controversial school curriculum and parent transparency bill advanced in the Indiana House Wednesday.
-
House lawmakers heard roughly five hours of testimony on their chamber's version of a school curriculum bill Monday.House Bill 1134 largely focuses on how…
-
Lawmakers in the Senate education committee endured nearly eight hours of testimony and debate Wednesday on a controversial bill focused on school…
-
The Indiana Senate Education and Career Development Committee held its first meeting of the 2022 legislative session Wednesday. Members took their first…