-
Indiana’s embattled former Attorney General Curtis Hill says he’s considering a future run for political office. But, speaking at an event in Noblesville…
-
An organization linked to the group responsible for robocalls urging recipients to march on the US Capitol last week gave more than $1 million to Hoosiers…
-
Today the Indiana Attorney General announced that the investigation into fetal remains found on the property of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer has concluded. The…
-
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and four dozen other attorneys general from around the country want Congress to extend the deadline to use federal…
-
IN Attorney General Challenges Decision Allowing Same-Sex Parents To Be Listed On Birth CertificatesINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general has submitted a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that it should reverse a federal appeals court…
-
The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered state Attorney General Curtis Hill to pay more than $19,000 in expenses in a disciplinary case stemming from…
-
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court arguing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overstepped its…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is disputing tens of thousands of dollars in expenses that a state commission wants him to pay in…
-
Indiana's Attorney General is calling out the St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. for asking the county's faith leaders to move their services online due to…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill could face a big bill from the disciplinary case stemming from allegations that he groped a state…