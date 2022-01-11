-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has declined Republicans’ request to investigate whether nursing home orders issued by Gov.…
Michigan's Attorney General is reaching out to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission over plans involving the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert Township in…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has killed himself in Michigan. John…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has unveiled several changes she hopes to make to policing in the state. Among the changes…
DETROIT (AP) — The state of Michigan has agreed to pay $80 million to settle a class-action lawsuit on behalf of male teens who said they were sexually…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the State Department of Health and Human Services are warning people to watch out for scams related to the…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will file a lawsuit today seeking damages from multiple drug related cases in the opioid addiction crisis. This is…
DETROIT (AP) — A new board will review wrongful imprisonment cases in Michigan.Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the four-member board will study…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's attorney general sued Thursday to shut down dual oil pipelines in the Great Lakes, saying they pose an "unacceptable…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the state Civil Rights Commission is not bound by her predecessor's determination that…