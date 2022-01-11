© 2022 WVPE
David James

  • bear_rat.png
    Commentary
    Groundhog Day
    Jeanette Saddler-Taylor
    ,
    “Well, it's Groundhog Day... again.” Yes, you guessed it: as well as being a fact today, it’s also a quote from the movie, Groundhog Day. Apparently, many…
  • david_james.jpg
    Commentary
    One Last Time with David James
    The Michiana Chronicles family has lost one of its own. David James died Saturday, Jan. 20. He was 71. David was a community activist, IU South Bend…
  • Commentary
    My Clueless Youth
    We all “played guns” when I was young. Not a thought was given by any adult that any one of us might be wielding a real gun. We popped away at each…
  • Commentary
    Headed for Evart
    Last July I sloughed off all my obligations for a long weekend and headed for Evart. Evart, you say. Is that a person? A place? A thing? It is, after all,…
  • Commentary
    The Dissing of Summer Lawns
    Yes, I know they have been employed as a medicine-a tonic-since time immemorial. Yes, I know they are more nutritious than many of the vegetables I grow.…
  • rings_pgm_cover.jpeg
    Commentary
    Symphony of the Ring
    Now. Where to begin? Ah yes.Concerning . . . the South Bend Youth Symphony. Conductor Robert Boardman, being interviewed by the South Bend Tribune, my…
  • 1280px-19830430_Steve_Goodman_0.gif
    Commentary
    A Toast to the Ultimate Cub Fan
    1981. The last year of the Wrigley ownership of the Chicago Cubs. The Tribune Company took over, the Cubs finished fifth place, six games behind the Expos…