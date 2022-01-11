-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Correction faces paying more than $500,000 in legal fees in its unsuccessful fight to keep its execution…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of civil rights and advocacy organizations are calling on the Biden administration to immediately halt federal executions after…
CHICAGO (AP) — Joe Biden is the first sitting president to openly oppose the death penalty, and officials say he's discussed the possibility of…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the killing of an Indianapolis police officer who was fatally shot last…
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal inmate who could be executed less than a week before President Donald Trump leaves office was a gang member who was…
William LeCroy was convicted of murdering and raping 30-year-old Joann Tisler in her Gilmer County, Georgia home in 2001. He then stole Tisler's car and…
CHICAGO (AP) — The only Native American on federal death row is set to die at an Indiana prison for slaying a 9-year-old and her grandmother. Many Navajos…
Attorneys for a Native American man set to be executed August 26th in Indiana say the government isn’t following proper execution protocols.Lezmond…
UNDATED (AP) — Anti-death penalty activists have asked a federal judge to order Indiana State Police to stop blocking roads to a prison where federal…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has scheduled two additional federal executions weeks after it fought off last-minute legal challenges and…