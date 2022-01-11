-
Attorneys for the only woman on federal death row are worried that medications she’s prescribed could interfere with lethal injection drugs and cause…
-
William LeCroy was convicted of murdering and raping 30-year-old Joann Tisler in her Gilmer County, Georgia home in 2001. He then stole Tisler's car and…
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyers trying to halt this week's federal execution of their client say an autopsy on an inmate put to death by a lethal injection last…
-
One of the five death row prisoners set to be executed at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute is requesting a judge halt his execution because his rights…