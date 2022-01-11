-
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A Lake Michigan community has voted to spend $20,000 to kill as many as 30 deer at two parks in western Michigan. The unanimous…
-
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Thousands of hunters will trek into Michigan woods and fields Friday as firearms deer season opens.The season runs through…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen Indiana state park sites will close their gates to visitors for a pair of two-day deer hunts in the coming weeks.The hunts…
-
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A deer that crashed through a window into a suburban Indianapolis school sent students into lockdown mode during its surprise…
-
BLUFFTON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana state trooper had an unwanted passenger: A deer crashed through the windshield of a patrol car.A state police spokesman…
-
A dead deer in Clark County has tested positive for a fatal virus. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources hopes the public will keep an eye out for…